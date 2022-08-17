ODUWA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.85 or 1.00060937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00049797 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026155 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001420 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.