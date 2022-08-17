Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Offerpad Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Offerpad Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Offerpad Solutions Competitors 59 358 573 13 2.54

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus price target of 7.72, suggesting a potential upside of 319.69%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 37.66%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96% Offerpad Solutions Competitors 1.88% 6.15% 1.00%

Volatility & Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion $6.46 million 15.33 Offerpad Solutions Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 0.64

Offerpad Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

