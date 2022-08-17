Open Platform (OPEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,816.00

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $753,302.13 and approximately $21,816.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00129450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

