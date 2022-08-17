Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.29

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.29 and traded as high as C$51.60. Open Text shares last traded at C$51.39, with a volume of 313,186 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

