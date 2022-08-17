OppFi (OPFI) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OppFi to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -11.38% -31.81% 2.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OppFi and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.24 OppFi Competitors $4.18 billion $809.70 million 5.29

Risk and Volatility

OppFi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s rivals have a beta of 8.04, indicating that their average stock price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OppFi and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 2 2 0 2.50 OppFi Competitors 239 1234 1741 50 2.49

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 81.30%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 54.88%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

OppFi rivals beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

