Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.15. 52,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.