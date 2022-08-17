OST (OST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27,227.00

OST (OST) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $383,604.84 and $27,227.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,319.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00034480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00070006 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com.

OST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

