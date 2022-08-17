Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 10%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 7,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,542,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

