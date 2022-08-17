Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Pardes Biosciences stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Pardes Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pardes Biosciences by 15,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

(Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.