Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Pardes Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %
Pardes Biosciences stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Pardes Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $17.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Pardes Biosciences Company Profile
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
