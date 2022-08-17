Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Position Lifted by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,880,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the quarter. Parsons makes up 7.5% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 66.40% of Parsons worth $2,665,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Parsons by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Down 0.0 %

Parsons stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,738. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.