PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. 305,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,040,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

