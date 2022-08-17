PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91,972 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of PayPal worth $241,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 319,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,040,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

