Peanut (NUX) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Peanut (NUX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $148,448.44 and $215,940.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,389.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004319 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

