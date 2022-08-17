PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE PED traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,766. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.