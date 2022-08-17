Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.99. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Featured Articles

