Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $317.18

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.18 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.42). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 365.80 ($4.42), with a volume of 916,369 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.65) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 451.67 ($5.46).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 337.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90), for a total value of £63,831.26 ($77,128.15). In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90), for a total transaction of £63,831.26 ($77,128.15). Also, insider Lyssa McGowan acquired 32,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($120,691.46).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

