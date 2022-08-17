P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.79

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $5.92. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 1,062 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

P&F Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 0.50.

P&F Industries Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P&F Industries

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.53% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

