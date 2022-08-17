Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 226,192 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $279.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

