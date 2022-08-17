Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.60. Pharvaris shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
