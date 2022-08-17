Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVSGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.60. Pharvaris shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Pharvaris Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

