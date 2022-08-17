PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $141,042.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $531,719.00 and $141,042.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,500,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

