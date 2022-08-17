Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Trading Up 0.3%

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 217,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 551,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

