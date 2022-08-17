Plair Tops 24 Hour Volume of $410.00 (PLA)

Plair (PLA) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Plair has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a market cap of $233,417.08 and $410.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,297.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00129510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00067118 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official website for Plair is plair.life. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair.

Buying and Selling Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

