PlatinumBAR Trading 143.3% Higher This Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $2,526.25 and approximately $19.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 143.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,367.16 or 0.99902856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00227501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00137685 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00250485 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00053676 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00050229 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

