Playcent (PCNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,705.00

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $462,269.66 and $22,705.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,476.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00070737 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

