Polygon Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and approximately $470.01 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003810 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,456.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128813 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034510 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00070637 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon (MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,042,124,673 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
