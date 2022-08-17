PolySwarm Price Down 6% This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 6% against the dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $26.87 million and $2.81 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00066793 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

