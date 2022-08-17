Populous Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Populous has a market cap of $8.63 million and $211,694.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,366.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00066882 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.