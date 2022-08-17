Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0402 on Exchanges

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $344.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,833,591 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

