Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Update

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 380,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $114,874 over the last 90 days. 10.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primis Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,407. The stock has a market cap of $352.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.30 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

