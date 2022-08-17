Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $8.89 on Wednesday, hitting $319.20. 80,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,828. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,893,758,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at $31,893,758,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

