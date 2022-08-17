Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.27. 1,132,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,742,608. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.