Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,014 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after acquiring an additional 914,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $10.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.89. 141,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,755. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,796,380.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,796,380.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,056 shares of company stock valued at $86,834,844. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

