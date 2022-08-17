Profund Advisors LLC Sells 171,601 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 171,601 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. 566,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,958,080. The company has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

