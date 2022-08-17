Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,936 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Trading Down 2.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.94.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $12.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,705. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.