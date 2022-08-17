Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Shares to Split on Thursday, August 25th

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, August 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 25th.

Propel Media Stock Performance

PROM remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Propel Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Get Propel Media alerts:

About Propel Media

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.