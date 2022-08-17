ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 149,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $172,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $61.22. 697,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,178,550. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

