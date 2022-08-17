ProShare Advisors LLC Has $183.98 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,433 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Atmos Energy worth $183,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after acquiring an additional 85,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $117.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,807. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.49. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

