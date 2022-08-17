ProShare Advisors LLC Has $190.91 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,318 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of General Dynamics worth $190,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.40. 18,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,578. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

