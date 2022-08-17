ProShare Advisors LLC Has $870.47 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 272,103 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $870,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,446 shares of company stock valued at $759,637 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.74. The company had a trading volume of 507,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,058,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

