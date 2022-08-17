ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 141,558 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,791,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,558 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Emerson Electric worth $175,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 51,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

