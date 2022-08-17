ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 266,090 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,090 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $157,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

