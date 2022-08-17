ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 174,520 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,520 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $168,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $259,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $155,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.71. 15,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,551. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.