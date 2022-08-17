ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 45,300 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,109 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Adobe worth $398,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.24. 56,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,461. The stock has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.85. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

