ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 85,072 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 85,072 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $271,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $2,567,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 13,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 327,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.55. 34,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,559. The company has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 107.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $147.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

