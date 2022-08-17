ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,672 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $335,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.69. 243,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average of $169.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.