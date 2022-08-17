ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $33.84. 72,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,938,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $4,283,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

