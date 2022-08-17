ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €7.29 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €7.29 ($7.44) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €8.47 ($8.64) on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 52-week high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of €8.76 and a 200-day moving average of €10.58.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.