Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Announces Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

