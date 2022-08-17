PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
PS Business Parks Stock Performance
PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $189.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.64.
PS Business Parks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
