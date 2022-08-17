PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PS Business Parks Stock Performance

PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $189.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.64.

PS Business Parks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PS Business Parks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,756,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 121.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

