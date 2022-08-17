Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenidge Generation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 105.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

